St. Louis prosecutor defends hiring outside lawyer

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is defending her office’s hiring of outside legal counsel as part of the investigation of William Tisaby, the man she hired to investigate former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner testified Wednesday under subpoena in a resident’s lawsuit. She called the investigation of Tisaby a “political attack” on her and her office.

Tisaby was indicted last month for allegedly lying during a deposition in the Greitens case. The indictment said Gardner failed to correct Tisaby’s lies and made incorrect statements to defense lawyers and a judge. She hasn’t been charged. The investigation continues.

Legal bills for Gardner and her office are expected to exceed $225,000.

Greiten’s criminal case was eventually dropped, but he resigned in June 2018.
