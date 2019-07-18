Start your new career path as a court reporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There is a nationwide shortage of court reporters, or stenographers; the people who record the spoken words in courts via shorthand.

Debbie Walters, the CEO of PohlmanUSA, and Angela Taylor, a current stenographer, join the show to discuss the National Court Reporters Association shortage and the job availabilities in the St. Louis area.

If you are interested in a career of stenography you can be trained for free.

July 20th through August 24th will be a 6-week NCRA A-Z Steno Machine Shorthand workshop hosted by PohlmanUSA.