List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Start your new career path as a court reporter

Posted 9:58 am, July 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There is a nationwide shortage of court reporters, or stenographers; the people who record the spoken words in courts via shorthand.

Debbie Walters, the CEO of PohlmanUSA, and Angela Taylor, a current stenographer, join the show to discuss the National Court Reporters Association shortage and the job availabilities in the St. Louis area.

If you are interested in a career of stenography you can be trained for free.

July 20th through August 24th will be a 6-week NCRA A-Z Steno Machine Shorthand workshop hosted by PohlmanUSA.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.