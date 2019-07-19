× 250,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Sunset Hills near the Meramec

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Sewer District crews are working through the heat to clean up a messy situation in Sunset Hills.

A wastewater pumping station overflowed in a wooded area between Forest Path Drive and the Meramec River. The pump station lost power after storms this week and caused 250,000 gallons of sewage to overflow.

MSD has reported the overflow to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. We’re told there is no immediate threat to public health or safety.