List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Aquaport reopens in Maryland Heights after mechanical issue

Posted 9:46 pm, July 19, 2019, by

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - There is good news for those looking to cool down in St. Louis county. The Aquaport in Maryland Heights has re-opened late Friday afternoon. It had been closed since Sunday after a pipe burst causing mechanical issues.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.