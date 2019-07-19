MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - There is good news for those looking to cool down in St. Louis county. The Aquaport in Maryland Heights has re-opened late Friday afternoon. It had been closed since Sunday after a pipe burst causing mechanical issues.
Aquaport reopens in Maryland Heights after mechanical issue
-
Aquaport in Maryland Heights closes after pipe bursts
-
Maryland Heights officer shot while working a car break-in sting, suspects charged
-
Driver flees after crashing into Maryland Heights home
-
Funeral service for fallen Maryland Heights firefighter Chris Moore
-
Blues announce naming rights for new ice center
-
-
Suburban St. Louis officer shot in leg; 2 suspects arrested
-
Flooding forces Bayer to rescue bees used for research
-
This new local beer is also a healthy sports drink
-
Police investigate suspicious death at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
-
Centene Community Ice Center Nearing Completion
-
-
Maryland Heights Firefighter-Paramedic dies in the line-of-duty
-
Strange beeping in mailbox prompts evacuation at Westport Plaza
-
Staying cool and avoiding dehydration in the summertime heat