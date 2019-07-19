× Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album is just that to the Hive

You know you are a force when you can drop a movie album separate from the soundtrack.

But you already knew that about Beyoncé.

The artist also known as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has released “The Lion King: The Gift” as a companion piece to her new Disney film.

Beyoncé, who stars as the voice of Nala in the photo-realistic remake, enlisted fellow super stars including husband Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and co-star Donald Glover (as his rap alter ego Childish Gambino) on the project.

Even her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy got in on the act, with a writing credit on the single “Brown Skin Girl.”

The songs are interspersed with interludes from some of the characters in the film.

It’s all music to the ears of her diehard followers known as the Bey Hive, who were already buzzing after the recent release of a single from the album titled “Spirit.”

You could feel the love tonight and all day over on social media.

“Beyoncé’s new album makes me want to see the lion king even more now,” one person tweeted.

Because, oh yeah, in case you forgot, the film is now in theaters as well.