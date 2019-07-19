List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Boy, 9, dies after falling into path of car in Kansas City

Posted 10:59 am, July 19, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has died after falling into the path of an oncoming car in a Kansas City neighborhood.

KMBC-TV reports that it happened Thursday night when the boy lost his balance while coming down a steep hill. Witnesses told investigators that he then tripped and fell into the street.

Police say the driver didn’t see the boy and ran over him. Authorities say she stopped and was cooperating with the investigation. The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released.

