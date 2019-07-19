× Busch reveals secret location of Missouri ‘lifetime of beer’ pop-up shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want a chance to win free beer for life, get exclusive gear, and contribute to a good cause? Busch Beer is setting up a pop-up shop in a secret location this Saturday. They have finally revealed that the location of the shop is a two-hour drive down I-44 in the Mark Twain National Forest near Rolla.

You can meet the “Busch Guy” at the pop-up shop on Saturday, July 20. The final clue tells people to park their cars at the Kaintuck Hollow Trailhead. They’ll be open from 10am-5pm.

Busch Beer’s temporary “Pop Up Schop” will have edition merchandise available. A video shows several sizes of red flannel shirts will likely be there. Everyone who finds she pop-up will have a chance to win a lifetime supply of Busch beer. Other prizes for select visitors include passes to U.S. national parks and a cabin getaway for four.

Visitors to the secret location will have also contributed to a noble cause. Busch says that they will plant 100 trees for everyone that shows up at the pop-up.

The first two clues reveal that the pop-up is located in Missouri.

“Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,” said the Busch beer spokesman sporting a flannel shirt in one clue.

Quotes in clues #3 and #4 are from author Mark Twain. The Mark Twain National Forest is located an hour and a half from the Anheuser Busch brewery in St. Louis, Missouri.

A clue shared Friday morning states, “First syllable Abel’s Brother, the second syllable rhymes with “duck.” Can you guess where the trailhead starts?”

The final clue revealed Friday afternoon says, “Still trailing behind on finding the trailhead? Well, we don’t wanna make it too easy for you, but let’s just say you should park at…*COUGH* Kaintuck Hollow Trailhead *COUGH*.

Okay, that’s our last clue. We’re open 10AM-5PM. Good luck on your hike to the #BuschPopUp tomorrow!”

The Kaintuck Hollow Trailhead is located: