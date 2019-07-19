× Cardinals 10 Run Inning Sparks Big Comeback Win over Reds

Down 7-0 to the Reds in Cincinnati on Friday night, the Cardinals did not mail it in. Instead they put together a ten run 6th inning to take a 10-7 lead, on their way to a dramatic 12-11 victory.

Here’s the breakdown of the Cardinals ten run 6th inning: A sacrifice fly by Paul Goldschmidt, made it 7-1. Tyler O’Neill’s single scored Tommy Edman to cut the deficit to 7-2. Another sacrifice fly by Kolten Wong made it a 7-3 game. Paul DeJong’s double down the line in left scored O’Neill and Yairo Munoz and the margin was cut to 7-5. Rookie catcher Andrew Knizner’s double off the wall in right-center scored DeJong and the Cards had cut the 70- lead to 7-6. Edman then tied the game reaching on an error by Reds first baseman Joey Votto bringing home Knizner and it was all even at 7-7. Jose Martinez then provided the big blow of the ten run inning with a three run homer and a 10-7 Redbirds lead. It was Martinez’s 9th homer of the season.

DeJong padded the Cardinals lead with a two run homer in the 7th inning to build the lead to 12-7. Cincinnati rallied for two runs in the 8th and two in the 9th to make it a tight contest at 12-11. But Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez finally got the last out of the game when Votto grounded out to first with the go ahead run on base.

Michael Wacha got the win in relief of starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, Martinez notched his 7th save of the year.