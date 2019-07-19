Celebrate Apollo 50th Anniversary Moon Landing at the St. Louis Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Science Center is celebrating the Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing Saturday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m until 5:30 p.m. You are welcomed to meet aeronautics and astronautics professionals, including Moon landing experts.

Throughout the day guest will explore and discover more about the science, technology, ingenuity, and effort involved in getting us to the Moon and back.

For more information or full itinerary click here.

Check out these free features and activities

Special commemorative sticker! (while supplies last)

Astronaut in Training activity program!

Rocket launch competition!

Meet and greet with engineers and eyewitnesses from Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs!

Drone demonstrations!

Solar telescope viewing!

Aviation challenges!

Create craters, lunar rovers and landers!

Moon and Mars presentations!

Coffee drinking and growing plants in space!

Viewing historic Apollo memorabilia!

Gyro Ball and inflatable Rocket Crawl experience!

Lunar Lager and Moon Walker Whiskey sampling!