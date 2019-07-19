Celebrate Krispy Kreme’s birthday by getting a dozen doughnuts for $1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday marks Krispy Kreme’s 82nd birthday, but the octogenarian doughnut chain has no plans to retire.

To celebrate, it’s inviting everyone to stop in and pick up one dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1—with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

It's Party Time! 🎉🎉 Get a $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen with any dozen purchase TODAY ONLY! 🍩 While supplies last so get in early and get the party started! Participating shops and more info at https://t.co/DZC7BFwLAS. #KrispyKreme #OurBirthdayYourParty pic.twitter.com/vlC2rQoKX0 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 19, 2019

The offer is only good July 19. However, if you miss that deal, you can still celebrate with a special birthday doughnut being offered through Sunday.

The Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut is made with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles.

