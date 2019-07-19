List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Challenge Unlimited “Project CU” provides employment services to people with disabilities

Posted 8:21 am, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37AM, July 19, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo.  - For more than 60 years Challenge Unlimited has been creating opportunities for meaningful employment for all persons with disabilities, veterans and the underserved.  Ceo Charlotte Hammond joined FOX 2  to discuss  "Project CU"  office in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Benefits of hiring people with disabilities include:
Giving capable people the opportunity to join a company
Diversifying the workforce
Assisting people who may have been looked over in traditional hiring practices
Dedicated, loyal workforce focused on doing a good job

To learn more about opportunities for persons living with disabilities, seen and unseen, is encouraged to visit  www.cuinc.org or call 618.465.0044

