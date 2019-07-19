Challenge Unlimited “Project CU” provides employment services to people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - For more than 60 years Challenge Unlimited has been creating opportunities for meaningful employment for all persons with disabilities, veterans and the underserved. Ceo Charlotte Hammond joined FOX 2 to discuss "Project CU" office in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Benefits of hiring people with disabilities include:

Giving capable people the opportunity to join a company

Diversifying the workforce

Assisting people who may have been looked over in traditional hiring practices

Dedicated, loyal workforce focused on doing a good job

To learn more about opportunities for persons living with disabilities, seen and unseen, is encouraged to visit www.cuinc.org or call 618.465.0044