× 10-year-old shot in chest during drive-by in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 10-year-old was shot in the 4700 block of Page at around 8:30pm in St. Louis. Police say he was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital in “very critical condition.” The extent of the child’s injuries are not known at this time.

Police say that the child and at least four adults, including the father, were outside a home on Page Avenue. A person used a military-style rifle to spray the group from a dark-colored vehicle. The child was the only one hit. There are multiple evidence markers at the scene, the type used to identify bullet casings.

An officer nearby was able to get to the scene quickly. The child was rushed to the hospital. St. Louis Police Chief Hayden visited the child before coming to the scene on Page Avenue to provide the media with an update. Several other children have also recently been gunshot victims this summer.

First responders have blocked Page Avenue as they work on clearing the scene. Homicide detectives have been called to investigate the shooting.

Police hope that anyone with information will contact them. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.