Cleanup continues after Big St. Charles Motorsports fire

Posted 9:47 pm, July 19, 2019, by

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Cleanup continues at Big St. Charles Motorsports after the building went up in flames Thursday evening. The owner said while they do not have the exact number, it's estimated around 40 customer motorcycles that were being worked on in the shop were destroyed.

On Friday, more than 100 employees spent the hot day helping clean soot off from the motorcycles and clean up and rearrange the parking lot so the store can stay open for business as usual.

The owner, Brad Holzhauer, said on Thursday night a service manager was working on a bike in the shop and it caught fire.

"There's nothing left of it, they are completely destroyed," he said.

The owner said he's grateful to the firefighters for containing the fire because their main building has another 350 bikes in it that could have been destroyed. He is just relieved nobody was injured. The store remains open for business.

