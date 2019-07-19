Extreme heat causing roads to buckle and brownouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Another day of extreme heat is causing issues for many people around our region.

MoDOT says they put down a patch along Highway 79 where the road has buckled. It's not a complete fix drivers should take it slow through this area near Old Monroe.

Police believe that heat may be to blame causing the road to buckle. It shut down traffic in both directions on Friday afternoon but have since re-opened.

Ameren says roughly 120 customers were impacted in Maryland Heights. It was caused by the heat. Customers said that although their lights worked, air-conditioning and some machinery lost power.

Ameren says Power has been restored in Maryland Heights. They will be out early next week to fly a drone over power lines and the hopes of catching future weak spots.