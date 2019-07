× Fatal crash closes 2 lanes of WB 1-270/255

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – At least two lanes are blocked going westbound on Interstate 270 east of the Chain of Rocks Bridge Friday following a crash.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. at mile marker 6.5. The crash reportedly involved a semi-truck and another vehicle.

The Illinois State Police Department is urging drivers to re-route or plan for a delay.

No other information has been released.