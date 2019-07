Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Kick-off your Sunday shoes with this 80s favorite! Footloose will be at The Muny through Wednesday, July 24.

Mason Reeves (Ren McCormack) and McKenzie Kurtz (Ariel Moore) joined FOX 2 to sing a snippet of 'Almost Paradise' from the show.

For more information click here: