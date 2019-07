Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sarah Javier from APA of Missouri has brought in a furry friend with her on Fox 2. Meet Pinto! She is a little over one year of age and as sweet as can be.

She came to the APA through the transfer program with several one-day old puppies. Now that her babies have all found homes, she is ready to find a home of her own, as well.

To find out how you can adopt Pinto and other furry friends just like her visit:

APA Adoption Center

1705 s. Hanley rd. Brentwood

(314)645-4610

apamo.org