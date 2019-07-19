Glen Carbon Police Department opening as a cooling center after library closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Your local library is one of the best places to find a good book, movie, music album or shade from the searing heat. Most are the first choice for those in need of a cooling center.

The Glen Carbon Centennial Library also serves as a cooling center. During the week they`re open until 8pm. But Friday and Saturday they close at 5pm. That`s where the Glen Carbon Police Department is stepping up and opening their doors. Their community room is being utilized as an option.

The cooling center will remain open after hours for those who need a break from the temperatures.