List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Heat may have buckled Highway 79 near Old Monroe

Posted 6:11 pm, July 19, 2019, by

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — There is an unusual road situation right now in old Monroe, Missouri. The concrete at Highway 79 and Highway C has buckled, possibly because of the heat, in both directions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.