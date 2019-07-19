Honor Ride: Funeral home’s retired military Humvee for first responders and vets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Baue Funeral Home has come up with a memorable and more honorable way to send veterans and first responders to their final resting place. They turned a retired military humvee into a hearse called the Honor Ride.

"It's an incredible tribute. Every detail we looked into with military a hearse was there for just that purpose. To take care of them and do it respectfully," said Paul Baue.

Whether a family is doing burial or cremation, the honor ride will pay tribute as the hero is transported. This is a new option for families as they plan a funeral. Baue says feedback from the first five times it has been used has been remarkable.

This is the only military hearse right now. However, work is underway to bring more of these vehicles to our area. They also plan on taking them nationwide.

"We have trademarked the process and the vehicle is in the patenting stage 11," said Paul Baue.

AS you can see by the detail thats gone into this military hearse, it helps families honor their loved ones.