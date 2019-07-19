Hundred of kids attend Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s field day in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Olympic champion Jackie Joyner Kersee continues giving back to her hometown. Her foundation helped host the 5th annual City-Wide Field Day today in East St. Louis. Hundreds of kids showed up for the day-long event.

Triple Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee has devoted years of her retirement from track and field to help shape the lives of young people. The heat didn't drown out the enthusiasm at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center. More than 500 kids turned out for events including sack races, standing long jump, and the 100-meter sprint.

City-Wide Field Day has grown to become one of the biggest gatherings for youngsters in East St. Louis. You can help transform the lives of children living in poverty by donating to the Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation.