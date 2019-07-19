× Jefferson County mom faces charges after leaving child and baby in hot car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A mother faces felony charges of child endangerment for leaving her toddler and infant in a hot car while she shopped. Police say 37-year-old Jodi Kepto left her 7-month-old baby and 2-year-old in a car for an hour while she was shopping at a Dollar General in Jefferson County.

On June 22nd police were called to the store for suspicious activity. That’s when they found the children covered with items including blankets in Kepto’s car.

The toddler was lethargic and soaking wet. The baby was unresponsive. Both received medical care and have been placed in a foster home.