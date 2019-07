Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Saturday marks 50 years since the iconic Apollo 11 moon landing. Where were you on July 20, 1969, when the, "Giant leap for mankind" occurred? People at the St. Louis Science Center are sharing their memories.

It's still a remarkable achievement after 50-years. The St. Louis Science Center will have several events all day long tomorrow including a flag-planting photo op just Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did on the lunar surface.