Moment by Moment: A Chat with John Loengard July 20

ST. LOUIS - The International Photography Hall of Fame presents a special exhibition, John Loengard: Moment by Moment, featuring some of the legendary LIFE magazine photographer's most famous images.

Legendary photographer John Loengard began taking pictures at age eleven of his family, friends and his New York City neighborhood. He was a photographer for his high school newspaper before going on to Harvard College, where his work caught the eye of LIFEmagazine’s Boston bureau chief. He joined the photo staff of LIFE in 1961 and his photographic essays soon became classics.

Loengard returns for a special speaking event Moment by Moment: a Chat with John Loengard, Saturday, July 20 at 1:30-2:30pm.