Podcast Episode 5 – The Disappearance of Amanda Jones: The Unknown Is Worse Than Death Itself

Posted 4:19 pm, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, July 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Fox 2 reporters Katie Kormann and Andy Banker discuss the vigils and memorials held after the search for Amanda Jones. Amanda’s parents describe their frustration with the lack of information and progress in the case. We hear from Amanda’s daughter who was just four-years-old when her pregnant mother disappeared.

Listen to the podcast here and subscribe by searching for it with your favorite podcast app to hear the next episode. Watch all of the episodes in this series on YouTube here.

