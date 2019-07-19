Police searching for convicted killer accused of beating a St. Louis cab driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are looking for a convicted killer, accused of beating and dragging a cab driver as he was stealing the cab. It all allegedly happened on the day David Twine, 38, of Chicago, was released on parole from Menard prison in Chester, IL. Twine had served about half of a 12-year sentence for the 2013 murder of his friend in Chicago.

“I feel blessed to be alive,” said the injured cab driver, Ernest Greenlee.

He thought Twine was going to kill him. Twine was in his cab for about 2 hours Friday night, July 11th, trying to cash a $1200 check at various place in St. Louis, Greenlee said. He had picked up Twine at the Downtown St. Louis Amtrak station.

Just after 10:00pm, Greenlee dropped Twine at Clark and Jefferson, downtown, and tried to collect a $60 fare. Twine started beating him, then jumped in the front seat, Greenlee said. Greenlee’s leg got caught in his seatbelt as he tried to jump out.

“The seatbelt held me and I fell. When I fell he had a chance to drag me for a car length or better. Then the seat belt released me … he could have dragged me on down the highway,” Greenlee said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has issued an at large warrant for twine for 2nd-degree robbery in St. Louis. He’s also wanted for violating his parole for murder.

Greenlee, who is also an associate pastor at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Jennings and hosts a gospel radio show on KXEN, is still recovering from arm, head, and knee injuries.

“It’s not going to scare me off. I trust in God. I don’t believe he’s brought me this far for nothing to happen to me,” Greenlee said.

Police have yet to find Twine or the cab. a silver 2013 Dodge minivan.

Investigators believe Twine may have driven to Chicago.