× Shawn Hornbeck’s father passes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The father of Shawn Hornbeck has passed away. Craig Akers died Monday at the age of 57. His son Shawn was found along with Ben Ownby after Shawn went missing for more than four years. They were eventually found in Michael Devlin’s Kirkwood Apartment after being kidnapped in October 2002. He was kidnapped while riding his bike near his Richwoods, Missouri home.