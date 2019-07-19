St. Louis prosecutor touts reduced crime, incarceration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis' top prosecutor says the crime and incarceration rate in the city is falling, although its murder rate remains stubbornly high.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner touted the statistics Thursday during a town hall meeting. Her office says that since January, there are 207 fewer people locked up in the city's two jails. Total crime has fallen 15% since 2015.

Gardner promoted the incarceration and crime stats at a controversial time for her office. Recently, she defended hiring outside counsel during the grand jury investigation of a former FBI agent who helped investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Deadly shootings also continue to grab headlines, despite improvements since 2017, when there were 205 murders, a 20-year high. The city ended last year with 186 killings.

