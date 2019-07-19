Take the Family to Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment!

Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment playing at Chaifetz Arena, September 6-8! FOX 2 and KPLR 11 want you to win a family four pack of lower bowl tickets to Opening Night, September 6th!

Thrill to high-speed stunts as Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid’s undersea kingdom. The toys are back in town with heroic action when Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the Toy Story gang escape from Sunnyside Daycare and race for home in their most daring adventure!

Plus, enter the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love comes from within. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

*Children who have celebrated their second birthday require a ticket.

Tickets are on sale now!

Hurry! Entries are due by August 23, 2019 at 10am!

Official Rules