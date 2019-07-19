List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

The Stanley Cup rises from beneath Muny stage to surprise audience

Posted 10:25 pm, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38PM, July 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Stanley Cup is back in St. Louis after a tour of Canada. The trophy made a surprise appearance in front of a Muny audience Friday night. The cup rose from an area beneath the stage during an intermission. The playoff series anthem Gloria played for the crowd and they responded with a cheer of, “Blues!”

“In 101 years of Muny history we’ve had some incredible celebrities take our stage, but none quite like the Stanley Cup! What a spectacular honor!” The Muny writes in a tweet.

Lord Stanley returns to St. Louis this weekend. Oakville native Pat Maroon will get a day with it. One of the coaches and a team trainer will also get their time with the cup.

