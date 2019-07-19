Twitter co-founder and philanthropist help demolish blight in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Abandoned houses are coming down courtesy of a group formed by philanthropist Bill Pulte and St. Louis native and co-founder of Square and Twitter, Jack Dorsey. Their organization is called St. Louis Blight Authority. It's certainly making a big difference to residents in the area. The two heavy hitters are kicking in a half-million dollars to demolish abandoned buildings in one of the city's worst areas.

The demolition started right after a news conference here in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. They're tearing down about three houses today but they hope to raze about 30 over the next 20 days. Many of those lots have become a dumping ground for people coming in from outside the area. Residents say they're grateful.

While this effort gives the city a bounce there are a lot more houses to tear down. The city is partnering with organizations like Better Family Life to help out. There are about 7,000 abandoned homes in the city that need to come down.