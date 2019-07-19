United Way opens cooling centers in Missouri throughout heat advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -With the temperatures and summer conditions climbing into triple digits, a heat advisory has been issued for the St. Louis Metro-area through Saturday evening.

The heat index could see temperatures of 105 degrees. To help those take refuge from the heat this week, the United Way opened cooling centers in both Missouri.

Cooling centers will be available through the United Way for those unable to keep their homes cool throughout the advisory.

Staff members remind people to be vigilant throughout the heat advisory. In addition to wearing loose-fitting clothing and drinking plenty of water, the county also warned the residents to be on the lookout for heat-related illness, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Those in need of cooling centers can check out the full list of centers here. Not all cooling centers have the same hours of operation, so it is important to check the information for the cooling center you choose before traveling.

For more information on the centers, you can dial 2-1-1.