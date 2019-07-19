ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21, 2019
Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Party
Date: Saturday, July 20 Venue: St. Louis Science Center
Time: 9:30am-5:30pm Admission: Free
Meet aeronautics and astronautics professionals, including Moon landing experts, and discover more about the science, technology, ingenuity and effort involved in getting us to the Moon and back! Explore what it might take to get us back to the Moon and beyond.
https://www.slsc.org/event/scifest-moon-landing-party-apollo-moon-landing-50th-anniversary-party/
Butterfly House Birthday Bash
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: Butterfly House, Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO
Time: 1-:00am-4:00pm both days Admission: $8 general admission, $5 children 3-12
A shared birthday celebration with the Very Hungry Caterpillar, the iconic storybook character turning 50. The day will be filled with celebration including a Story Walk, crafts, live caterpillar encounters, and of course “meet and greets” with the Very Hungry Caterpillar himself! Donate to the "Pennies for Produce" birthday drive to help staff to buy food for all our insects and animals.
https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/visit/family-of-attractions/butterfly-house/things-to-do-at-the-butterfly-house/signature-events/birthday-bash.aspx
The Muny: Footloose
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park
Time: 8:15pm Tickets: $15.00-$105.00
Kick off your Sunday shoes with this 80s favorite! Based on the 1984 Academy Award-nominated blockbuster hit, Footloose shows how a little teenage rebellion and a love of music can open hearts and transform a town.
https://muny.org/101/
River City Rascals
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO
Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00
Vs. Southern Illinois Miners
http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/
Garden Party Lights
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden
Time: Doors and Biergarten open 6:00pm, Multimedia show starts at dark
Tickets: Adult $18/$20, Child $3/$10 – Discounts for Members
The Garden becomes your after-hours destination for drinks, lights, music, and dynamic multimedia Thursday-Sunday evenings. Sunday nights in July and August are family nights, featuring $3 for tickets for kids 3-12. Admission to the Doris I. Schnuck Children's Garden will be included.
http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/gardenpartylights
Jefferson County Fair
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Hillsboro, MO
Saturday: 4:00pm-1:00am, Sunday: 2:00pm-10:00pm
Admission: $10.00, Kids 6-under Free (Concers
Concerts on the main stage, musical entertainment in the pavilion and patio, motor events in the arena, Tyke Town for the littles, 4H exhibits, Kid’s Day, cattle auction, and lots of other attractions.
http://www.jeffersoncountyfair.net/
Clinton County Fair
Date: Saturday, July 20 Venue: Methodist St, Carlyle, IL
Exhibits open at 5:30pm Parking: $3.00
A summer tradition since 1951, the Clinton County Fair is keeping traditions alive, highlighting agricultural products, livestock, farm machinery, and good family fun.
Demolition Derby & Auto Cross – Saturday Adult: $12, Under 12: $6, Under 6: free
http://clintoncofair.org/schedule.html
Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase
Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: Brown Hall, Washington University in St. Louis
Tickets: $13.00 Times: Vary
The Showcase screens works that are written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis residents or films and filmmakers with strong local ties. Sunday is the awards celebration at Blueberry Hill in the Loop.
http://www.cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase
2019 U.S. Junior, Girls’ and U.S. Senior Championship
Date: Saturday, July 20 Venue: Saint Louis Chess Club, Central West End, St. Louis
Time: 11:00am
This summer marks a hallmark first for Saint Louis. For the first time-ever, the U.S. Senior Championship – an invitation-only tournament for the top 10 players in the United States over 50 years old – will run simultaneously with the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships.
https://uschesschamps.com/