ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21, 2019

Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Party

Date: Saturday, July 20 Venue: St. Louis Science Center

Time: 9:30am-5:30pm Admission: Free

Meet aeronautics and astronautics professionals, including Moon landing experts, and discover more about the science, technology, ingenuity and effort involved in getting us to the Moon and back! Explore what it might take to get us back to the Moon and beyond.

https://www.slsc.org/event/scifest-moon-landing-party-apollo-moon-landing-50th-anniversary-party/

Butterfly House Birthday Bash

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: Butterfly House, Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 1-:00am-4:00pm both days Admission: $8 general admission, $5 children 3-12

A shared birthday celebration with the Very Hungry Caterpillar, the iconic storybook character turning 50. The day will be filled with celebration including a Story Walk, crafts, live caterpillar encounters, and of course “meet and greets” with the Very Hungry Caterpillar himself! Donate to the "Pennies for Produce" birthday drive to help staff to buy food for all our insects and animals.

https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/visit/family-of-attractions/butterfly-house/things-to-do-at-the-butterfly-house/signature-events/birthday-bash.aspx

The Muny: Footloose

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: $15.00-$105.00

Kick off your Sunday shoes with this 80s favorite! Based on the 1984 Academy Award-nominated blockbuster hit, Footloose shows how a little teenage rebellion and a love of music can open hearts and transform a town.

https://muny.org/101/

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Southern Illinois Miners

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

Garden Party Lights

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: Doors and Biergarten open 6:00pm, Multimedia show starts at dark

Tickets: Adult $18/$20, Child $3/$10 – Discounts for Members

The Garden becomes your after-hours destination for drinks, lights, music, and dynamic multimedia Thursday-Sunday evenings. Sunday nights in July and August are family nights, featuring $3 for tickets for kids 3-12. Admission to the Doris I. Schnuck Children's Garden will be included.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/gardenpartylights

Jefferson County Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Hillsboro, MO

Saturday: 4:00pm-1:00am, Sunday: 2:00pm-10:00pm

Admission: $10.00, Kids 6-under Free (Concers

Concerts on the main stage, musical entertainment in the pavilion and patio, motor events in the arena, Tyke Town for the littles, 4H exhibits, Kid’s Day, cattle auction, and lots of other attractions.

http://www.jeffersoncountyfair.net/

Clinton County Fair

Date: Saturday, July 20 Venue: Methodist St, Carlyle, IL

Exhibits open at 5:30pm Parking: $3.00

A summer tradition since 1951, the Clinton County Fair is keeping traditions alive, highlighting agricultural products, livestock, farm machinery, and good family fun.

Demolition Derby & Auto Cross – Saturday Adult: $12, Under 12: $6, Under 6: free

http://clintoncofair.org/schedule.html



Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21 Venue: Brown Hall, Washington University in St. Louis

Tickets: $13.00 Times: Vary

The Showcase screens works that are written, directed, edited, or produced by St. Louis residents or films and filmmakers with strong local ties. Sunday is the awards celebration at Blueberry Hill in the Loop.

http://www.cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase

2019 U.S. Junior, Girls’ and U.S. Senior Championship

Date: Saturday, July 20 Venue: Saint Louis Chess Club, Central West End, St. Louis

Time: 11:00am

This summer marks a hallmark first for Saint Louis. For the first time-ever, the U.S. Senior Championship – an invitation-only tournament for the top 10 players in the United States over 50 years old – will run simultaneously with the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships.

https://uschesschamps.com/