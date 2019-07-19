× Woman shot just south of Forest Park Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman was shot Friday afternoon in the Hi-Point neighborhood located just south of Forest Park. Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived in the 6700 block of West Park at around 1:40pm.

Police say she was breathing and partially conscious when they took her to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.