10 most admired men, women in the world

Michelle Obama is not only the most admired woman in America, but also in the world, according to new poll.

Market research firm YouGov asked 42,000 people in 41 countries to name the men and women they most look up to, and Obama’s name came up a lot, along with her husband’s.

Barack Obama is not the most admired man in the world, however. Neither is President Trump (14), who will not be happy to learn that he sits four spots below Vladimir Putin. The top 10 in both categories:

The women:

Michelle Obama Oprah Winfrey Angelina Jolie (booted from the top spot) Queen Elizabeth II Emma Watson Malala Yousafzai Peng Liyuan Hillary Clinton Tu Youyou Taylor Swift

The men

Bill Gates (at the top yet again) Barack Obama Jackie Chan Xi Jinping Jack Ma Narendra Modi Cristiano Ronaldo Dalai Lama Lionel Messi Vladimir Putin

Click for the full lists of 20, with President Trump and first lady Melania at spots 14 and 19, respectively. (Read more Most Admired list stories.)

