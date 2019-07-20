Area residents looking for ways to beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLWOOD, MO - The extreme heat continues, and warnings are posted across the United States, with public health officials telling people to heed the heat warnings.

Everyone has their own way of trying to stay cool.

The Passion for Pink Foundation Charity Kickball Tournament was held Saturday at the Dellwood Recreation Center and organizers are glad they decided to hold the event indoors, “This is our 4th Annual kicking breast cancer kickball tournament. We are very excited to be in out the heat today while we honor survivors. I’m a survivor, this is my 5th year, very big year for me. I had stage two a very aggressive breast cancer it’s a wonderful thing to be here today,” said Sevmek Fulton.

“I hate it and I’m here now to help others because it’s a tough situation. We help people survive with it and cope with it,” said Gerald Fulton.

However, if you were outside Saturday, it was hot and steamy as the excessive warning has been extended until Sunday.

When the summer heat has you feeling hot, cooling down fast is all you can think of, “I'm having fun trying to stay cool on this hot day,” said Trip Walters.

There is good news for those looking for relief from the heat, the Aquaport in Maryland Heights reopened this weekend. It had been closed since Sunday after a pipe burst causing mechanical issues.

What about grabbing a good book and stay cool at the same time? The Glen Carbon Centennial Library is also a cooling center. The cooling center will remain open after hours for those who need a break from the temperatures.