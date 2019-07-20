List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Ex-workers at Lincoln Museum improperly disposed of property

Posted 8:47 am, July 20, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A state watchdog says two former employees at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum improperly disposed of items that may have had some historical value.

The State Journal-Register reports one item was part of a wooden desk from the old Union Station that the state bought for $22,600.

A report issued Thursday by Illinois’ executive inspector general said someone reported in 2018 that they saw a museum staff member sawing apart pieces of the desk. The report says state property worth more than $100 cannot be disposed of without permission of Central Management Services.

Museum spokesman Chris Wills says the item was “an unneeded part of a piece of furniture” and had no historical value.

He says rules for property disposal have been made clear to all staff.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.