Heartbroken Missouri woman who hit, killed 9-year-old boy apologizes to family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The woman behind the wheel of the fatal crash that killed a 9-year old boy shared her grief Friday.

The woman, who's name is Katrina, reached out to WDAF through her pastor to share her grief and story about the tragic incident.

In an extremely emotional interview she said she wants the boy's family to know she's grieving with them and she did everything in her power to help.

"I want to let the family know that they are not grieving by themselves. I will have to deal with this for the rest of my life, and there is nothing I can do but pray and ask God for understanding," Katrina said.

The collision happened before 7 p.m. Thursday near E. 23rd Street and Kensington Avenue.

Police said the little boy was on the north side of 23rd Street where there are steep hills and steps when he lost his balance, tripped and fell into the road.

Returning from dropping her children off at drill team practice, Katrina said everything happened in a matter of moments.

"I wasn’t speeding. I wasn’t under the influence or anything. I had just dropped my baby off at drill team practice," she said. "Honestly, I don’t know. I stopped. I called the police from my phone."

"When I opened my door, I seen that baby. I ran back to at least try to revive him and do CPR, but I couldn’t do anything," she continued. "There was nothing I could do but call 911, and I just stood there."

Katrina said she wants the family to know she's sincerely sorry.

“I want the family to know that I am very sorry this happened to y'all. I haven’t slept. I can barely even close my eyes," Katrina said.

Police said the 9-year old is from California and was visiting friends in Kansas City.

The incident is still under investigation. Kansas City police said there are no charges filed against the driver at this time.