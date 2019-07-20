List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Jury returns a not guilty verdict in St. Louis death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A St. Louis jury has returned a not guilty verdict in the shooting death of a man during the taping of a rap video.

The jury deliberated about 11 hours before returning the verdict Friday in the murder trial of 37-year-old Daniel Williams.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it was Williams’ second trial in the November 2017 killing of 21-year-old Chazz Bridges.

Williams was accused of shooting Bridges in the head as he and others filmed a rap video.

The first trial ended in a mistrial on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Williams was convicted of second-degree assault and armed criminal action for shooting at another man during the encounter. He will be sentenced on those charges Sept. 13.

