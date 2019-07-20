List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Kansas City man charged in killing of transgender woman

Posted 9:36 pm, July 20, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Officials say a 41-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting last month of a transgender woman.

Television station KMBC reports that Marcus Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the June 25 death of 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey. Police say she was found dead on the porch of a home in northeast Kansas City. She had been shot several times.

Court records say DNA testing of the shell casings at the scene led detectives to Lewis and that Lewis admitted to shooting Lindsey. Police say Lewis told investigators he and Lindsey were engaged in a physical fight when Lewis pulled out a gunand shot her.

Police say Lewis is felon and barred from possessing guns.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.