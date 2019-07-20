List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Missouri’s second African American Judge to lead the state’s highest court

Posted 11:03 am, July 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Missouri now has its second African American judge to lead the state's highest court. Judge "George W. Draper was also the first African American Judge of Missouri court of appeals. Draper became Missouri's Chief Justice this month and the Chief is here this morning on Fox 2 is Judge Draper.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.