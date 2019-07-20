List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Small plane crashed in central Missouri; pilot walks away

Posted 9:39 pm, July 20, 2019, by

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Officials in central Missouri say a pilot walked away from a small airplane crash at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport.

The Jefferson City Fire Department says in a news release that the crash was reported just after 11 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters found the single-engine airplane flipped onto its top about 10 feet (3.05 meters) off the runway.

Officials say the pilot was able to get out of the plane on his own and refused medical treatment.

The runway was immediately shut down and incoming planes were diverted to neighboring airports. The cause of the incident is under investigation emergency response personnel remain on the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.