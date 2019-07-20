List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

St. Louis County Police investigating fatal shooting of a teen

Posted 8:56 pm, July 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the fatal shooting of a teen in north St. Louis County. Police say officers were summoned to the 10000 block of Toelle Lane just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning for a welfare check. Once officers arrived on the scene and made entry into an apartment they found a deceased male teen who had been shot at least once.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information on this case to call 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-

