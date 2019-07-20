Classic local treat on the menu during St. Louis native Pat Maroon’s day with Stanley Cup

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Stanley Cup is back in St. Louis after a tour through Canada. Saturday was Oakville, MO, native Pat Maroon’s day to spend with the coveted trophy. After enjoying some cereal in the Cup with his son, he took the Stanley Cup to the All American Sports Mall, where he played growing up.

Pat Maroon began his day with the Cup at home, then made his way to his grassroots at one of the many places where he grew up playing, at All American with some of St. Louis County's finest #stlblues … pic.twitter.com/Nbn8Mf71vt — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) July 20, 2019

He then choose a popular St. Louis treat to enjoy out of the Stanley Cup: Toasted Ravioli at Charlie Giotto’s.

See more of Pat Maroon’s adventures with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis by following the St. Louis Blues on Facebook or Twitter.