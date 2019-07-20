List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Classic local treat on the menu during St. Louis native Pat Maroon’s day with Stanley Cup

Posted 4:24 pm, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, July 20, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Stanley Cup is back in St. Louis after a tour through Canada. Saturday was Oakville, MO, native Pat Maroon’s day to spend with the coveted trophy.  After enjoying some cereal in the Cup with his son, he took the Stanley Cup to the All American Sports Mall, where he played growing up.

He then choose a popular St. Louis treat to enjoy out of the Stanley Cup: Toasted Ravioli at Charlie Giotto’s.

See more of Pat Maroon’s adventures with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis by following the St. Louis Blues on Facebook or Twitter.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.