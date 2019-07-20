List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

The Valley Park Safety Fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you are looking for an event that educational for kids and also fun you might want to consider the Valley Park Safety Fair. The event is a free and taking place today!

Joining us this morning on Fox 2 are Della Steele, great aunt of Casey Williamson and Organizer of the Valley Park Safety Fair, Lauren Steele, Casey`s cousin, who assists with the safety fair.

For more information visit:

 

Valley Park Safety Fair in memory of Casey Williamson

Valley Park School, One Main St. Valley Park, MO today 9:30am - 1:30 pm

www.Rememberingcasey.Org

 

