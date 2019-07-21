List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

3 children killed, 6 injured in truck-van crash in Missouri

Posted 9:31 pm, July 21, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol says three southwest Missouri children died and six other people were injured in a crash near Springfield.

The accident happened Thursday on Interstate 44 west of Springfield.

The patrol says a semi-trailer truck that was merging into traffic when it moved into the path of a passenger van. The driver of the van, 35-year-old Claudia Dobos, of Clever, swerved to avoid a collision, causing the van to run off the road and hit a cable barrier. The three children were thrown from the van and were pronounced dead at the scene.

KYTV reports the children were 8-year-old Olivia Dobos, 7-year-old Angelina Dobos and 6-year-old Julia Dobos, all of Clever.

Six other people in the van, all from the Dobos family, suffered minor to moderate injuries.

