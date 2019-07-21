Dangerous heatwave continues through Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - We have another day of heat to make it through before things get a little cooler. FOX 2's Katherine Hessel is in Creve Coeur Park where people are getting an early start to beat the heat.

If you are going to get out and be active do it early. There are a few joggers at the park before the sun came up. They know the heat is coming.

Heat index values will again reach into the triple digits today. Temperatures inside your car could get up to about 130 degrees. The young, elderly, and those without air conditioning are at the highest risk of heat-related illness.

There are over 200 cooling centers set up in our area. Dial 211 or click this link to find one near you.