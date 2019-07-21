× From Canton to Calahoo, He’s Covered Rams and Blues

There were many parallels between the Blues magical run to a championship to what happened twenty years earlier with the Rams. Nobody better to talk about the similarities than Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was the beat writer for the Rams when they won the Super Bowl and the beat writer for the Blues when they won the Stanley Cup. Jim also made the trip to Calahoo, Alberta when the Blues Head Coach Craig Berube took the Stanley Cup to his tiny hometown. In this Sports Final visit to the FOX-2 studios, Jim talks it over with Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.