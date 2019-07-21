List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

From Canton to Calahoo, He’s Covered Rams and Blues

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Head coach Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There were many parallels between the Blues magical run to a championship to what happened twenty years earlier with the Rams.   Nobody better to talk about the similarities than Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.   He was the beat writer for the Rams when they won the Super Bowl and the beat writer for the Blues when they won the Stanley Cup.   Jim also made the trip to Calahoo, Alberta when the Blues Head Coach Craig Berube took the Stanley Cup to his tiny hometown.   In this Sports Final visit to the FOX-2 studios, Jim talks it over with Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

 

