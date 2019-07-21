× Police investigating death of Ole Miss student from St. Louis in Mississippi

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS – A 21-year-old Ole Miss student from St. Louis was found dead in Lafayette County, Mississippi.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found the body of Alexandria ‘Ally’ Kostial Saturday morning while on patrol in Harmontown Mississippi.

Harmontown about 20 miles from the Ole Miss campus.

The sheriff`s department says foul play was involved.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit, University of Mississippi Police Department and the Oxford Police Department.

University of Mississippi Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks released the following statement:

“We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time. We appreciate the work of the Lafayette County Sherriff’s Department and Coroner as they conduct their investigation.” Kostial was working toward a bachelor`s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration at Ole Miss”