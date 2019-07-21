Pulse – Training churches to help prevent violence in their communities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Several people have lost their lives to gun violence in St. Louis the last few weeks, including children. The Joshua Transformation Project is hosting its second annual conference on Ending Violence in America, August ninth and tenth of this year. The goal, among other things, is to train churches to help prevent violence in their communities. Find out what’s involved in the training and how you can attend the conference.
More info: joshuapartnership.com
Guests:
- Niesha Thomas, National Training Coordinator Joshua Transformation Project
- Pastor Richard Dalton, National Director Joshua Transformation Project
- Reverend Kevin Kosh, Senior Pastor, Beloved Community United Methodist Church And President Gate District, Joshua Transformation Project
- Pastor Stephen R. Vassar, Senior Pastor Of Compton Hill Baptist Church.