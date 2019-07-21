Pulse – Training churches to help prevent violence in their communities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Several people have lost their lives to gun violence in St. Louis the last few weeks, including children. The Joshua Transformation Project is hosting its second annual conference on Ending Violence in America, August ninth and tenth of this year. The goal, among other things, is to train churches to help prevent violence in their communities. Find out what’s involved in the training and how you can attend the conference.

More info: joshuapartnership.com

Guests: